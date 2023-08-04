ISP Lafayette Post to host open house

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Troopers with the Indiana State Police Lafayette Post are welcoming the public to join them for their 3rd annual open house later this month.
Attendees can see some of the department's specialty teams and resources.
those include the post's helicopter, SWAT Team, K-9 units, and Explosive Ordinance Disposal team.
Free food and drinks will also be provided.
The event takes place on Saturday, August 26th from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Lafayette Post located at 5921 State Road 43 in West Lafayette.