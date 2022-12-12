ISP investigation leads to arrests for theft from Benton County company

BENTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An investigation by the Indiana State Police has resulted in two people being arrested for multiple felony theft charges. According to ISP, 56-year-old Toni Walter and 57-year-old Donald Walter Jr. were arrested on Sunday, December 11. Both are suspects in the theft of large sums of money from Coogle Enterprises.
ISP states Toni worked in the office for the company. The investigation charges Toni used multiple methods to steal funds from the company, including writing numerous unauthorized checks to Donald and herself.
After the execution of multiple search warrants, the findings revealed that over $500,000 had been stolen from the company since 2017.
Arrested and charges listed on the arrest warrant:
- Toni Walter, 56, from Attica, IN
- Corrupt Business Influence – Level 5 Felony
- Two Counts of Money Laundering – Level 5 Felony
- Five Counts of Theft – Level 5 Felony
- Theft - Level 6 Felony
- Counterfeiting – Level 6 Felony
- Donald Walter Jr., 57, from Attica, IN
- Corrupt Business Influence – Level 5 Felony
- Money Laundering – Level 5 Felony
- Five Counts of Aiding, Inducing, or Causing Theft – Level 5 Felony
- Aiding, Inducing, or Causing Theft – Level 6 Felony
- Money Laundering – Level 6 Felony