ISP investigating death of inmate in Tippecanoe County Jail

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana State Police, at requested of the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department, is investigating the death of an inmate at the Tippecanoe County Jail.
According to Coroner Carrie Costello the inmate was Juan Antonio Aponte-Arnz, 22, from Tippecanoe County.
According to ISP, around 2 a.m. Tuesday. jail staff located a inmate who was unresponsive in his cell. Jail staff immediately rendered medical aid and requested an ambulance.
Despite efforts, the inmate was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Tippecanoe County Coroner. At the time the inmate was located, he was being housed with two other male inmates.
An autopsy is scheduled for tomorrow.
