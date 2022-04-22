 Skip to main content
ISP arrest Indianapolis man in a pursuit in Tippecanoe County

Zion White

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An Indianapolis man has been arrested after leading police on a chase in Tippecanoe County.

Just after 11 p.m. Thursday night, an Indiana State Trooper attempted to pull over a speeding vehicle on US 52 near County Road 575 East.

The vehicle was driven by 20-year-old Zion White, who fled from the trooper at a high rate of speed.

White attempted to turn off U.S. 52 onto Brady Lane towards Concord Road, when he struck a raised center median.

White was taken into custody, and two passengers in his vehicle were released at the scene.

White is now facing charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and reckless driving.

