ISP arrest Indianapolis man in a pursuit in Tippecanoe County

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — An Indianapolis man has been arrested after leading police on a chase in Tippecanoe County.
Just after 11 p.m. Thursday night, an Indiana State Trooper attempted to pull over a speeding vehicle on US 52 near County Road 575 East.
The vehicle was driven by 20-year-old Zion White, who fled from the trooper at a high rate of speed.
White attempted to turn off U.S. 52 onto Brady Lane towards Concord Road, when he struck a raised center median.
White was taken into custody, and two passengers in his vehicle were released at the scene.
White is now facing charges of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle and reckless driving.