ISP and NCSD team up for traffic blitz

NEWTON COUNTY, (WLFI) — The Indiana State Police and the Newton County Sheriff's Department joined forces to conduct a traffic blitz around the county.
The effort stems from growing concerns from both police and the public about trucks carrying too much weight that could result in a serious accident.
According to a press release from ISP, the blitz found one truck driving with a flat tire, one driver not having a CDL, and another possessing marijuana.
20 trucks were weighed using portable scales, and 10 of them had excessive weight on their gross or an axle group.
Of those 20 inspections, a total of 70 violations were issued.
Most of the effort was done on U.S. 41 and State Road 55.