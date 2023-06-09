 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

ISP and NCSD team up for traffic blitz

  • 0
Indiana State Police Logo

NEWTON COUNTY, (WLFI) — The Indiana State Police and the Newton County Sheriff's Department joined forces to conduct a traffic blitz around the county.

The effort stems from growing concerns from both police and the public about trucks carrying too much weight that could result in a serious accident.

According to a press release from ISP, the blitz found one truck driving with a flat tire, one driver not having a CDL, and another possessing marijuana.

20 trucks were weighed using portable scales, and 10 of them had excessive weight on their gross or an axle group.

Of those 20 inspections, a total of 70 violations were issued.

Most of the effort was done on U.S. 41 and State Road 55.

Tags

Recommended for you