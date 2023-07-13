Is Drinking Alcohol in the Summer Dangerous?

(AP) — The U-S and other countries found evidence proving there are seasonal variations in drinking alcohol.
They find the number of people who report drinking alcohol seem to be higher during winter months like January.
However, the amount of alcohol that any given person drinks tends to be higher in summer months like July.
Associate Professor of Applied Health Science at Indiana University Jon Agley states some risks associated with drinking alcohol that might be more relevant during this hot season.
"There are summer activities that also don't mix especially well with alcohol like swimming. For example, it's probably less well known that half of drownings that result in death involve alcohol. Along with 65% of fatal falls. Also for people who get injured in outdoor activities alcohol should definitely not be consumed by people who are taking acetaminophen, medication like Tylenol for pain relief," he said.
Agley suggested that people should be conscious about what kind of activities they engage in while drinking.
He also said to keep in mind that alcoholic drinks cause dehydration, something to be all the more cautious of during the summer heat.