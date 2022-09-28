Investigators work to track down missing Lafayette teen

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Investigators are working to track down a missing Lafayette teen. 16-year-old Jadea Nour was last seen in front of Cary Home for Children in Lafayette on Tuesday afternoon.
Lafayette Police said she likely left that spot with 18-year-old Jontae Liggins.
Nour got in a silver Ford Fiesta with temporary plates. Police currently do not believe this is an abduction.
She was last seen wearing a white Sherpa sweatshirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.
Detective Kurt Sinks with the Lafayette Police Department says it is important for anyone with information on Nour or Liggins' whereabouts to call Lafayette Police at (765) 807-1200 or 911.
"Thank you to both the public and the members of the media for the assistance that we've received to this point," Sinks said. "We're actively following up on leads in an effort to locate Jadea at this point. If anybody has any information about her whereabouts we would ask you to please contact the Lafayette Police Department and relay that information to investigators."
Detective Sinks would not say whether investigators think Nour is still in the state.