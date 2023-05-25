Intersection closing causes Donut Day disaster

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - The closing of the intersection of South 4th Street and Teal Road is closing on June 1. It will make it harder to get to many businesses in the area. For Mary Lou Donuts, the day of the closing couldn't have been worse.
"Our situation comes down to one magic day. National donut day. It's our biggest day of the year," Owner of Mary Lou Donuts, Jeff Waldon, said.
Public Relations Director for INDOT Crawfordsville District, Megan DeLucenay, says this is one part of a massive project.
"We'll be putting in new storm sewers, reconstructing sidewalks and curbs as necessary. We're also going to be making improvements to intersections along Teal Road. So many of these improvements the big goal here is safety and accessibility," she said.
Waldon has known about the project since he bought the building back in 2017. In anticipation of this project, Mary Lou's opened a second location, put their products in all four Payless Grocery Stores, and they are available on Door Dash.
"This is just one more hurdle we have to take care of," Waldon said.
When he was told that construction would start in early June over a year ago, he asked INDOT if they would be able to avoid his sacred day of June second.
"I guess what I was just hoping is that they can delay it somehow to get us through the weekend," Waldon said.
His wishes will not be granted. Construction crews will start working on the intersection that Thursday, and will work through the weekend to have it ready before school starts back up.
"We know when school starts back up, there's a lot of buses. There could be a lot of kids walking to school. A lot more traffic in the morning. We want to keep those kids as safe as possible," DeLucenay
The construction of the intersection will be finished in the beginning of August, weather permitting. Despite the inconvenience the construction adds to his business, Mary Lou's will stay open.
"We'll lose some income from this store for those sixty to ninety days. We know that. But we're going to do everything we need to do to make sure we stay open and make sure our customers have access," Waldon said.