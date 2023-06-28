Insurance claims piling up after storm damage in Indiana

Ind. - Several communities are still cleaning up from this week's severe weather here in Indiana. Those who suffered extensive damage are working with their insurance company.
Hail up to the size of a softball and wind gust up to 115 miles per hour slammed Greenwood Sunday afternoon and Amy McCall says her son saw the tornado headed in their direction. She says they now have to find a place to live for a month.
"So we're gonna have to have a new roof. Um, the back part of the roof is taken off and this section of the front," said Amy. "So we do still have a ceiling, but there's poles coming down into the house. So there's some places where you see light."
McCall, like many others is working with insurance and roofing companies to get the repairs done.
Aaron Christie founder of indie roof company says untreated damage from hail can cut your roof's life expectancy in half. That's why professionals should assess your property and see if you should file a claim.
State farm has received more than 1400 claims in the last two days, spokesperson. Heather Paul says, there's one thing people often forget
"If you're buying a tarp. If you're paying for, uh, you know, tree removal or something like that, keep your receipts because those may be things that will be reimbursable, uh, depending on your policy."
