...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Day, in effect until midnight EDT
on Thursday.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
range. Active children and adults, and people with respiratory
disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Carpool or use public transportation.
* Staying indoors whenever possible.
* Monitor indoor air quality by keeping air circulating and
checking on indoor filtration systems.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://www.apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Insurance claims piling up after storm damage in Indiana

Aaron Brenneman Hail3

Viewer submitted photo Aaron Brenneman. June 25 2023 storms

 By: Gordon Jackson

Ind. - Several communities are still cleaning up from this week's severe weather here in Indiana. Those who suffered extensive damage are working with their insurance company.

Hail up to the size of a softball and wind gust up to 115 miles per hour slammed Greenwood Sunday afternoon and Amy McCall says her son saw the tornado headed in their direction. She says they now have to find a place to live for a month.

"So we're gonna have to have a new roof. Um, the back part of the roof is taken off and this section of the front," said Amy. "So we do still have a ceiling, but there's poles coming down into the house. So there's some places where you see light."

McCall, like many others is working with insurance and roofing companies to get the repairs done.

Aaron Christie founder of indie roof company says untreated damage from hail can cut your roof's life expectancy in half. That's why professionals should assess your property and see if you should file a claim.

State farm has received more than 1400 claims in the last two days, spokesperson. Heather Paul says, there's one thing people often forget

"If you're buying a tarp. If you're paying for, uh, you know, tree removal or something like that, keep your receipts because those may be things that will be reimbursable, uh, depending on your policy."

For more tips on State Farms site, Click HERE.

