Inmate escapes transport van at Newton Co. Jail

KENTLAND, Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana State Police are investigating after an escaped inmate situation in Kentland ended in an officer-involved shooting.
According to Detectives with Indiana State Police, Newton County Jail Deputies were transporting 36-year-old Jayme Lopez, of Gary, from Iroquois County Jail in Illinois to the Newton County Jail.
Lopez was being extradited on an active warrant. After arriving at the Newton County Jail around 10:30 a.m., Lopez escaped from the transport vehicle. About 1 p.m., authorities located Lopez at an apartment complex on Lincoln Street in Kentland.
After evacuating the building, they discovered Lopez had obtained a firearm and entered one of the apartments.
As the Jasper County Sheriff's Tactical Squad attempted negotiations, Lopez fired several shots from inside the residence, toward officers. Officers returned fire, striking Lopez, who then surrendered himself.
Lopez was airlifted to a South Bend hospital.