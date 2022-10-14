 Skip to main content
Inflation blamed for record food assistance numbers in Lafayette

Food Finders Fresh Market.bmp

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Record numbers of people in Greater Lafayette are seeking food assistance due to inflation and high gas prices.

But one local food bank reports fewer people donating meals than in the past.

"We are seeing record numbers of people shopping with us this year," says Kier Crites Muller, chief engagement officer for Food Finders Food Bank.

Crites Muller blames inflation as the need grows for food assistance.

"That's what we're hearing from the folks that we serve. I believe it started in March. ... You could see it, you could feel it in your pocketbook at the grocery stores," she says. "We're feeling it as the food bank as we're trying to buy food, as well."

Food Finders' Fresh Market saw nearly 15,000 visits in August and September. Crites Muller calls it a "perfect storm."

"We're serving more people than ever before, but at the same time, we're seeing a reduction in the amount of food donations that we're receiving. ... So on top of that, we're having to purchase more food to keep up with demand but we're purchasing more food at higher prices," she says.

Food Finders on Friday hosted a news conference with local business executives ahead of the annual Drive Away Hunger campaign.

"It's kind of ironic that Indiana is one of country's top food producing states and yet, there's still food insecurity," says Jeff Feirick, chief compliance officer for Indiana Packers Corp.

Although inflation isn't going away, neither is Food Finders' Fresh Market.

After a three-year lease on the building ended and a massive fundraising effort, the food bank purchased the former grocery store following a period of uncertainty.

"We knew almost as soon as we opened our doors that we couldn't go backwards," Crites says. "We couldn't try to shove everything that we were doing here now back into the little space that we had prior to that."

The Drive Away Hunger fall food drive happens now until Dec. 2. Food Finders is raising 650,000 meals in preparation of winter.

To find out how to donate, click HERE

