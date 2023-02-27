INDOT, Purdue want to 'electrify' U.S. 231

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River from Lafayette through Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week with rainfall moving through the
area today, and additional heavy rainfall expected later this week.
The first crest is at Montezuma as of Monday morning and forecast to
reach Terre Haute Wednesday. A secondary crest is forecast to reach
Lafayette Wednesday morning and work downstream thereafter.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Monday the stage was 11.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM EST Monday was 13.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 14.3
feet Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

INDOT, Purdue want to 'electrify' U.S. 231

  • 0
Purdue and INDOT testing 'magnetizable concrete.' (Credit: Purdue University)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A new type of pavement, soon to be tested on U.S. 231, could charge electric cars and trucks as they drive over it.

A quarter-mile test bed will be located on the right northbound lane of U.S. 231 between Lindberg Road and Cumberland Avenue in West Lafayette.

The project is the result of a years-long research partnership between the Indiana Department of Transportation and Purdue University.

The work involves "magnetizable concrete": Coils beneath the pavement create a magnetic field that wirelessly charges vehicles as they drive.

"The pavements themselves, the materials don't really change so much," says Purdue civil engineering professor John Haddock, who is part of the research team. "What we're doing is embedding the coils in the pavement that supply that charge to your battery as you move down the highway."

It's a similar concept to wireless chargers many people use for their cellphones, Haddock says.

"So you take your cellphone, you put it down on an inductive charger, and there's a magnetic field there that transfers the electronic charge into the battery of your cellphone," he says. "The technology to do that in the roadway is pretty similar to that on a much larger scale. The power it takes to do that is much different."

The INDOT/Purdue partnership is dubbed the Joint Transportation Research Program. Work on this particular project started in 2021.

The new pavement is being tested in a laboratory at INDOT's research campus on Yeager Road.

But experts want to take this from the lab to the road by the end of the year. They're especially interested in how well the technology can charge electric semitrailers, Haddock says.

While a stretch of U.S. 231 could seen be magnetized, electric vehicle owners shouldn't get too excited.

INDOT and Purdue researchers will turn on the charging capability while running tests, then turn it back off, Haddock says.

After the pilot program, INDOT wants to expand the technology to the interstate.

"Upon successful completion of all testing phases, INDOT will use the new technology to electrify a yet to be determined segment of interstate highway within Indiana," the agency writes in a Facebook post.

Recommended for you