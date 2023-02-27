INDOT, Purdue want to 'electrify' U.S. 231

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — A new type of pavement, soon to be tested on U.S. 231, could charge electric cars and trucks as they drive over it.
A quarter-mile test bed will be located on the right northbound lane of U.S. 231 between Lindberg Road and Cumberland Avenue in West Lafayette.
The project is the result of a years-long research partnership between the Indiana Department of Transportation and Purdue University.
The work involves "magnetizable concrete": Coils beneath the pavement create a magnetic field that wirelessly charges vehicles as they drive.
"The pavements themselves, the materials don't really change so much," says Purdue civil engineering professor John Haddock, who is part of the research team. "What we're doing is embedding the coils in the pavement that supply that charge to your battery as you move down the highway."
It's a similar concept to wireless chargers many people use for their cellphones, Haddock says.
"So you take your cellphone, you put it down on an inductive charger, and there's a magnetic field there that transfers the electronic charge into the battery of your cellphone," he says. "The technology to do that in the roadway is pretty similar to that on a much larger scale. The power it takes to do that is much different."
The INDOT/Purdue partnership is dubbed the Joint Transportation Research Program. Work on this particular project started in 2021.
The new pavement is being tested in a laboratory at INDOT's research campus on Yeager Road.
But experts want to take this from the lab to the road by the end of the year. They're especially interested in how well the technology can charge electric semitrailers, Haddock says.
While a stretch of U.S. 231 could seen be magnetized, electric vehicle owners shouldn't get too excited.
INDOT and Purdue researchers will turn on the charging capability while running tests, then turn it back off, Haddock says.
After the pilot program, INDOT wants to expand the technology to the interstate.
"Upon successful completion of all testing phases, INDOT will use the new technology to electrify a yet to be determined segment of interstate highway within Indiana," the agency writes in a Facebook post.