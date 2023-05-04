INDOT plans lane restrictions in Clinton County area

TIPPECANOE and CLINTON COUNTIES, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Department of Transportation announced restrictions on two U.S. highways beginning next week.
A $1.5 million bridge painting project is planned over the south fork of the Wildcat Creek on U.S. 421 near Frankfort.
Crews will reduce the bridge to one, 11-foot lane on Tuesday. Traffic will be controlled by temporary stoplights over the bridge.
INDOT also announced restrictions for U.S. 52 in Tippecanoe County beginning next Thursday.
Crews will install a new stoplight on the intersection of State Road 28, which is about 10 miles southeast of Lafayette. Flaggers will direct traffic when needed.
Both projects are expected to be done by the beginning of August, weather-permitting.