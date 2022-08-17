INDOT extends Prophets Rock Road closure

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Department of Transportation is extending a closure on Prophets Rock Road.
It's because work on an Interstate 65 bridge is taking longer than expected. INDOT closed the road in April where it crosses under I-65.
Crews are building the substructure for a new, three-lane bridge. It's part of a $99 million project to widen the interstate to three lanes from the Wabash River to nearly three miles north of State Road 43.
Megan DeLucenay with INDOT said that Prophets Rock is now expected to reopen by October.
"We don't want to rush anything and we don't want to reopen anything if not's completely ready to reopen," DeLucenay said. "We appreciate the public cooperating with us and being patient. This is a major improvement project. It's going to be so worth it when it's done."
DeLucenay also told News 18 that she understands the frustration with delayed construction, but she wants the project to be completed properly.
"As with any project, we want to get it done on time, we want to get it done on schedule, we want to get it done safely, but we also want to get it done right," DeLucenay said.
Phase two of the widening project will close the on and off-ramps on I-65 in September. INDOT is redesigning the interchange to add a stoplight and improve traffic flow.