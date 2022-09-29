INDOT closing State Road 43 ramps on I-65 in October

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced some upcoming road closures along Interstate 65.
They are planning to close both the north-bound and south-bound ramps that goes onto State Road 43 near Battle Ground.
The project plans to add additional travel lanes in both directions from the Wabash River Bridge to State Road 43.
They also plan to widen the Ninth Street, Prophets Rock, and State Road 43 bridges.
The project on the I-65 northbound entrance and exit ramps will begin on Monday, October 10.
The southbound entrance ramp will close shortly after on Tuesday, October 11.