INDOT announces part of U.S. 52 will be restricted to one lane

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced some road restrictions coming to U.S. 52 near Primary Products Ingredients Americas, formerly known as Tate and Lyle.
The restrictions are meant to be a part of a large bridge replacement project over Indian Creek in West Lafayette.
A portion of U.S. 52 will be down into one lane in each direction.
Existing lanes will be restricted between Ross Road and County Road 400 South.
Traffic will be shifted to the opposite side of the road.
The restrictions are expected to start on or after Thursday, October 13.
It is projected to last until early December of this year, depending on the weather.