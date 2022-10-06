 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 11 AM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

INDOT announces part of U.S. 52 will be restricted to one lane

  • 0
U.S. 52 One Lane Map

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced some road restrictions coming to U.S. 52 near Primary Products Ingredients Americas, formerly known as Tate and Lyle.

The restrictions are meant to be a part of a large bridge replacement project over Indian Creek in West Lafayette. 

A portion of U.S. 52 will be down into one lane in each direction. 

Existing lanes will be restricted between Ross Road and County Road 400 South. 

Traffic will be shifted to the opposite side of the road.

The restrictions are expected to start on or after Thursday, October 13.

It is projected to last until early December of this year, depending on the weather.