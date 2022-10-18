INDOT announces 9th Street road closure

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — News 18 has a traffic alert to pass along from the Indiana Department of Transportation.
9th Street between Burnett's Road and Prophets Rock Road will be closed for three hours every morning.
The closure will begin at 2 a.m. and end at 5 a.m.
These daily closures are to allow construction crews to repair the I-65 overpass.
That overpass is part of the nearly $100 million interstate project which is adding an extra lane through the Greater Lafayette area.
It's unknown how long the closures will affect traffic in the area.