Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect until midnight
EDT Friday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Indiana's Plans with Internet Access After Federal Grant

A picture of Roberto Gallardo, the Director of the Purdue Center of Regional Development at Purdue University.

(AP) — Federal funds from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program will expand internet access in the state of Indiana.

The Biden-Harris Administration recently announced Indiana will receive 868 million dollars in federal high-speed internet funding. 

Director of the Purdue Center of Regional Development Roberto Gallardo said the state is working on a five year broadband plan that will dictate exactly how and where this money will be spent.

He said this money will go to areas where internet access is considered high cost, unserved, or underserved.

"COVID shared a very bright light to the issue of inadequate connectivity. The issue is two fold. One is access; there are many areas of the country that just simply do not have access to the internet at home. And the issue may be not necessarily that it's not available, it's that it's not affordable," Gallardo said.

He also encourages communities to work with their network providers to get the funding put toward their area.

That way, federal funding is spent in communities that need it most.