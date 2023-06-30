Indiana's Plans with Internet Access After Federal Grant

(AP) — Federal funds from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program will expand internet access in the state of Indiana.
The Biden-Harris Administration recently announced Indiana will receive 868 million dollars in federal high-speed internet funding.
Director of the Purdue Center of Regional Development Roberto Gallardo said the state is working on a five year broadband plan that will dictate exactly how and where this money will be spent.
He said this money will go to areas where internet access is considered high cost, unserved, or underserved.
"COVID shared a very bright light to the issue of inadequate connectivity. The issue is two fold. One is access; there are many areas of the country that just simply do not have access to the internet at home. And the issue may be not necessarily that it's not available, it's that it's not affordable," Gallardo said.
He also encourages communities to work with their network providers to get the funding put toward their area.
That way, federal funding is spent in communities that need it most.