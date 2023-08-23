 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110 expected.

* WHERE...Carroll, Clinton, Howard and Tipton Counties.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to midnight EDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values are expected
on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Indianapolis woman charged with neglect in son's accidental shooting death

  • 0
gavel
By Chris Essex

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The mother of a 6-year-old Indianapolis boy who died last spring after accidentally shooting himself has been charged with neglect in connection with his death.

Monick Mack, 27, faces one count of neglect of a dependent resulting in death. She is scheduled for a Thursday initial hearing. Online court records did not list an attorney for Mack.

Her son, Billy Ray Mack II, shot himself on April 16 at an Indianapolis apartment complex. He was pronounced dead at a hospital. A probable cause affidavit detailing his mother's arrest does not indicate where the gun came from or how the boy got the weapon, The Indianapolis Star reported.

Indianapolis police said in court records that Monick Mack and her son's aunt were in a car outside the apartment when officers arrived, and an investigator noted blood stains on Mack's clothing.

Billy Ray Mack's death is one of several cases of accidental shootings in Indianapolis so far this year, prompting police to urge gun owners to safely store their firearms.

By early July, a quarter of nonfatal accidental shootings in Indianapolis involved juveniles.

