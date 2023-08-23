 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT
THURSDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
110 expected.

* WHERE...Carroll, Clinton, Howard and Tipton Counties.

* WHEN...From 8 AM this morning to midnight EDT Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The highest heat index values are expected
on Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Indianapolis police release bodycam footage showing man fleeing police shot in back by officer

  • 0
Police lights

File Photo

 By Chris Essex

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released body camera footage Tuesday showing an armed man fatally shot in the back by an officer as he ran from a traffic stop.

Gary Dwayne Harrell, 49, died Aug. 3 following the shooting on the city's northeast side.

The seven-minute video released by police shows Harrell running directly away from Officer Douglas Correll, who is heard saying, “Stop it! Drop it!” Within a second later, with Harrell’s back to Correll and looking away from the officer, Correll fired two shots, and Harrell was hit once.

The video showed Harrell dropping the firearm and falling onto grass. It never clearly showed Harrell pointing the gun at Correll, and narration provided on the video doesn’t indicate that he did.

A .357 revolver was retrieved from a driveway and carried five live rounds, police said in the video.

Police provided aid to Harrell until medics arrived, but he was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement released the day after the shooting that Correll was exiting his patrol vehicle when Harrell got out of his car “and began verbally engaging with the officer.”

"The driver then went back to the driver’s seat of his vehicle disregarding the officer’s verbal commands,” then ran from his vehicle with a gun in his hand, the police department's statement said.

The shooting is under investigation by the department's Critical Incident Response Team, and a separate internal affairs investigation has begun.

The Black Church Coalition of Indianapolis has called for an independent investigation by the U.S. Department of Justice into Harrell’s death,

Recommended for you