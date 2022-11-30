Indianapolis plans for Big 10 Championship weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) — Some Purdue fans will be heading down to Indianapolis on Saturday to watch the Boilers in their first ever Big 10 Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The game is bringing more events to the Circle City this week as well.
On Friday, the west block of Georgia Street is set to host the Big 10 Friday Pre-Game event. That includes live music, food and drinks. It's a free event open to the public starting at 4:00 p.m.
On Saturday, game day, tailgating starts as early as 10 a.m. and lasts until kickoff at 8 p.m.
"This is a really fun one, we're going to have big screen TVs outdoors on Georgia Street," Visit Indy's Nate Swick said. "Very similar to what you would see for a final four or a Super Bowl experience, with the Georgia Street promenade shut down. Food, drink, live music, all sorts of games and activities."
Swick said Indianapolis is pulling out all the stops for Saturday's game.
"It's huge for the city. I mean, there are [a lot of] residents that are Purdue graduates, Purdue fans," he told News 18. "But, if you look across the state, from top to bottom, there's so many Purdue fans that have really been waiting for this moment and they're going to make their way here. So, there's a lot of energy,"
Football isn't the only competition Indianapolis will be seeing over the weekend. Saturday also brings the St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail Eating Contest at 3 p.m. with four of five top Major League Eaters, including Joey Chestnut, competing.