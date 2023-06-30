 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect until midnight
EDT Friday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

The Fed’s favorite inflation gauge shows prices rose just 0.1% last month

  • Updated
  • 0
The Fed’s favorite inflation gauge shows prices rose just 0.1% last month

People eat at tables on the sidewalk outside Prince St. Pizza on June 25 in New York City.

 Gary Hershorn/Corbis News/Getty Images

Minneapolis (CNN) — The Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge cooled off last month, and consumers reined in some spending as the economy slows, according to data released Friday by the Commerce Department.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures price index rose 3.8% for the 12 months ended in May, which was down from the revised 4.3% annual increase seen in April. It marks the lowest level since April 2021. On monthly basis, prices were up a mere 0.1%.

Personal spending ticked up by just 0.1%, a more moderate pace than April’s revised 0.6% growth rate. In May, consumers continued to put their dollars toward services — particularly for medical care and travel — while pulling back on goods purchases.

The core PCE index, which is more closely watched because it strips out volatile food and energy prices, inched down to 4.6% from 4.7%, landing at its lowest point since October 2021.

On a monthly basis, the core index was up 0.3%.

The PCE indexes are part of the Personal Income and Outlays report, which provides a more comprehensive look at shifts in prices, including how consumers respond to them and how much consumers are spending, bringing in and saving.

The report is watched like a hawk by the Fed, which earlier this month opted not to hike its benchmark rate for an 11th consecutive time, instead pausing to review the economic data, banking activity as well as the effects of monetary tightening.

“There were no fireworks within the Fed’s favorite inflation report today,” George Mateyo, chief investment officer for KeyBank, wrote in a statement. “Today’s data shows economic resilience and the disinflationary narrative are becoming more evident, but additional proof is needed. Right now, the Fed’s job is not clear cut. While they may not be done with rate hikes, perhaps they don’t have much more work to do.”

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Recommended for you