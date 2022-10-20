October 20, 8:20 PM Weather Forecast Update-Warm & Dry with Lots of Wind Then Storms Ahead

Moderate Drought (D1) is spreading over the viewing area with Abnormal Drought elsewhere.
Severe, Extreme to Exceptional Drought continue to expand with very dominant, significant drought underway all over the Plains to the Midwest.
We are seeing more & more fires on a local & regional scale.
Note the massive number of fires burning over the South, Central & Midwest U.S., including some in Indiana, with long smoke plumes.
One of the fires south of Evansville, Indiana in Webster County, Kentucky just last week (courtesy of Jeremy Moore):
Another fire in southwestern Indiana near Princeton (Courtesy Haubstadt Fire):
Lows this morning bottomed out at 26-31, while highs today reached 59-66.
The increasing high & mid clouds tonight may blur viewing of the Orionid meteor shower at times. 5-10 per hour will likely be seen with a chance of up to 20. Look southeast, but have a large vantage point of the sky away from city lights.
Friday through Monday look great!
Each day will be windy with southwest to south winds gusting 30-40 mph with sunshine & some patchy to areas clouds at times. The nights will be noticeably milder.
Dry air, drought conditions & the warmth will lead to elevated to high grass & field fire risk.
FRIDAY: 70-76/36-41 (FRIDAY AM LOWS)
SATURDAY: 75-80/47-52
SUNDAY: 77-82/54-59
MONDAY: 77-83/58-62
TUESDAY: 76-81/59-64
Looks like showers & storms possible Tuesday night-Wednesday morning at this point. This looks to be followed by briefly bit cooler.
Main corridor of severe weather risk (largely SLIGHT RISK parameters) will be northwest, west & southwest of our area, but we may see risk of an isolated severe storm storm (MARGINAL RISK parameters sneak in).
There really isn't a lot of cold weather to be had after next week. Drier than normal trend will remain.
Temperatures are unusually warm to near/record warm in early November. Note the large temperature anomalies over our region & all over the eastern & southeastern U.S. to Central Plains.
Powerhouse storm may bring blizzard to Rockies & High Plains, but lots of severe weather from Minnesota to Texas to Mississippi to even our region in the November 3-6 time frame.
We will monitor for severe risk here near November 5-6.
Pretty mild to very warm pattern will occur up to the mid part of November, then another powerhouse storm may occur with severe risk here near November 15.
Much colder weather should follow with temperatures up to 20 degrees below normal with some snow showers before Thanksgiving.
Temperatures moderate & warm up closer to Thanksgiving, then turn much colder again after Thanksgiving with some snow showers.