March 7, 1:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Below to Well-Below Normal Temperatures to Dominate for Several Weeks with Opportunities for Mix & Snow with Hard Freezing....

Brisk northeast to east winds will occur over the next few days as surface high to the east & surface low to the west result in a rather strong pressure gradient over the area.
However, the surface high will keep systems to the west at bay. We will only get cloudiness. The snow & rain/snow try to move east, but hit the high pressure wall & it dries up over central & western Illinois.
Eventually, the high moves east & we see the rain & snow move in from the west.
Thursday evening-night, rain/snow/sleet will trend to largely rain for the area, except north of US 24 where it may remain as snow & snow/sleet for much of the night. It should change to rain even in the north Friday morning.
Rain & drizzle should then change to some snow before ending Friday-Friday night.
Less than 1" of snow may occur in areas south of US 24 at the end, but at the start & up to Friday morning +1" snow could occur north of US 24.
Another system passes Sunday with snow &/or rain/snow.
Some scattered snow showers will likely follow Sunday night-Monday AM.
I took the Ensemble product for possible snowfall amounts:
Colder pattern dominates next week with some icy mix & snow possible mid- to late-week.
Look at the cold dominating:
CIPS analog shows the cold, too:
CIPS analog probability of +2" snow in mid-March is rather high (note how it is quite high so far out, even in the higher terrain of northeast Georgia):
Freezing temperatures right to the Gulf Coast is likely with potential of getting the 32 to Gainesville, Florida.
This could be extremely damaging for vegetation in the South & could wipe out a lot of the peach & blueberry crop.
20-27 with vegetation this far advanced is a major problem after a month of False Spring:
45
Even in southern Indiana, the vegetation is weeks ahead of schedule.....
Eastern Redbuds are in blossom in Kentucky & are budding in southern Indiana unusually early, as well (very much like what we experienced in 1990).
This is a great picture of a Bald Eagle from Stacy Reid, but note the Tuliptree leaves & flower buds. Those leaves & buds are nearing full growth......in early March.
This is isn't central Alabama or southern Alabama, but right on the Tennessee-Alabama line north of Huntsville.
The vegetation is highly-susceptible to a disastrous freezes like 1990, 1992, 2007 when vegetation became so far advanced, only to be wiped out by hard freezing.
Even oaks leaves are half grown in far northeastern Alabama at higher elevations.
Again, very susceptible to damage from the upcoming freezes.
Even at the end of March, we get 30s to the Gulf Coast as unseasonably cold pattern rolls on, very, very much like our main analog year 1990.
After a bitterly cold start to February with temperature even down below 0, the past 30 days have been False Spring.
The temperature anomalies are incredible & the highest for the same time period over the Midwest & eastern U.S. since 1976.
In the Southeastern U.S., it has been the warmest such period on record.
You can see the unusually early budding & progression of vegetation in this False Spring:
We may see one quick little warm-up in late March for a brief time, but below to well-below normal temperatures tend to dominate to early April here & over the eastern & southeastern U.S.