March 7, 1:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Below to Well-Below Normal Temperatures to Dominate for Several Weeks with Opportunities for Mix & Snow with Hard Freezing....

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Vincennes.

Wabash River at Riverton.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the Wabash river and several
tributaries due to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March
3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with
the crest near Clinton.

Flooding along many smaller tributaries that has not already ended
will end by Tuesday. Flooding will continue through the end of the
week and into next week on lower portion of the Wabash river.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Lowland flooding is in progress. Flood
waters near SR 225 between Old SR 25 and Battleground. Warren CR
350 N near Black Rock Preserve and Tippecanoe CR 950 W in the
Wabash Bottoms, Janssen Tract area may be impassable. Fort
Ouiatenon grounds begin to flood. Flooding at the Grandville
Public Access site.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:30 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 16.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:30 AM EST Tuesday was 17.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.5
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

March 7, 1:30 PM Weather Forecast Update-Below to Well-Below Normal Temperatures to Dominate for Several Weeks with Opportunities for Mix & Snow with Hard Freezing....

  • Updated
  • 0
1

Brisk northeast to east winds will occur over the next few days as surface high to the east & surface low to the west result in a rather strong pressure gradient over the area.

However, the surface high will keep systems to the west at bay.  We will only get cloudiness.  The snow & rain/snow try to move east, but hit the high pressure wall & it dries up over central & western Illinois.

Eventually, the high moves east & we see the rain & snow move in from the west.

Thursday evening-night, rain/snow/sleet will trend to largely rain for the area, except north of US 24 where it may remain as snow & snow/sleet for much of the night.  It should change to rain even in the north Friday morning.

Rain & drizzle should then change to some snow before ending Friday-Friday night.

1

Less than 1" of snow may occur in areas south of US 24 at the end, but at the start & up to Friday morning +1" snow could occur north of US 24.

1

Another system passes Sunday with snow &/or rain/snow.

Some scattered snow showers will likely follow Sunday night-Monday AM.

1

I took the Ensemble product for possible snowfall amounts:

1

Colder pattern dominates next week with some icy mix & snow possible mid- to late-week.

1

Look at the cold dominating:

1

CIPS analog shows the cold, too:

1

CIPS analog probability of +2" snow in mid-March is rather high (note how it is quite high so far out, even in the higher terrain of northeast Georgia):

1

Freezing temperatures right to the Gulf Coast is likely with potential of getting the 32 to Gainesville, Florida.

1

This could be extremely damaging for vegetation in the South & could wipe out a lot of the peach & blueberry crop.

1

20-27 with vegetation this far advanced is a major problem after a month of False Spring:

1
1

45

Even in southern Indiana, the vegetation is weeks ahead of schedule.....

Eastern Redbuds are in blossom in Kentucky & are budding in southern Indiana unusually early, as well (very much like what we experienced in 1990).

1

This is a great picture of a Bald Eagle from Stacy Reid, but note the Tuliptree leaves & flower buds.  Those leaves & buds are nearing full growth......in early March.

This is isn't central Alabama or southern Alabama, but right on the Tennessee-Alabama line north of Huntsville.

The vegetation is highly-susceptible to a disastrous freezes like 1990, 1992, 2007 when vegetation became so far advanced, only to be wiped out by hard freezing.

1

Even oaks leaves are half grown in far northeastern Alabama at higher elevations.

Again, very susceptible to damage from the upcoming freezes.

1

Even at the end of March, we get 30s to the Gulf Coast as unseasonably cold pattern rolls on, very, very much like our main analog year 1990.

1

After a bitterly cold start to February with temperature even down below 0, the past 30 days have been False Spring.

The temperature anomalies are incredible & the highest for the same time period over the Midwest & eastern U.S. since 1976.

In the Southeastern U.S., it has been the warmest such period on record.

1
1

You can see the unusually early budding & progression of vegetation in this False Spring:

1

We may see one quick little warm-up in late March for a brief time, but below to well-below normal temperatures tend to dominate to early April here & over the eastern & southeastern U.S.

