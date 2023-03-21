March 21, 2 PM Weather Forecast Update-Chilly, Wet Pattern with Some Snow Potential Right Through Early April, Then Sudden Spring Before We Frost Again (Based On Analog & Model Trends).

It is all virga (precipitation that dries up on the way down) out there right now with so much dry air. Temperatures are running 48-52 as of 2:15 p.m. Those are our highs so far for today.
Some light rain passes tonight & a few showers pass tomorrow with dry time in-between. It will be breezy to windy (from the south largely) with 37-40 tonight & 52-58 later tomorrow.
Rainfall is mostly north tomorrow night, then some of it gets into the rest of the area Thursday as cold front passes. A couple/few t'storms are possible.
After highs 60-66 early, we fall to the 50s & 40s in the afternoon.
Tuesday evening-Thursday evening: 0.20-0.65" (heaviest north).
After 30s Thursday night & 40s Friday with rainfall returning, rain may mix with snow Friday night &/or Saturday with 30s.
Band of heavy snow may occur northwest of our area with wet, slushy accumulations.
Thursday night-Saturday: 0.90-2.00" (heaviest south)
Sunday night-Tuesday features rainfall with temperatures warming back to the 50s.
This rain may end as some rain/snow or wet snow briefly.
Sunday night-next Tuesday: 0.50-1"
TOTAL TUESDAY-NEXT TUESDAY: 1.50-4" (heaviest amounts far southern Montgomery County).
Rainfall will be spread out over a long period, but some minor river & creek flooding may still occur, as well as ponding in fields.
More rain & chilly weather will follow.
There is even risk of some snow. One of our main analog years (2018) had early April snowfall, as did our other analogs; 1990, 1996, 1997, 2015.
Longer-range data depicts snowfall around April 5-6.
Overall trends right to April 10 are colder than normal:
Overall trend is wetter than normal conditions:
We still look to get warmer than normal mid to late April:
Colder pattern follows very end of April to start of May right now with some frost.
After drier stretch in the warmth (& soils dry for farmers), we see above normal rainfall before we cool off.