March 21, 2 PM Weather Forecast Update-Chilly, Wet Pattern with Some Snow Potential Right Through Early April, Then Sudden Spring Before We Frost Again (Based On Analog & Model Trends).

It is all virga (precipitation that dries up on the way down) out there right now with so much dry air.  Temperatures are running 48-52 as of 2:15 p.m.  Those are our highs so far for today.

Some light rain passes tonight & a few showers pass tomorrow with dry time in-between.  It will be breezy to windy (from the south largely) with 37-40 tonight & 52-58 later tomorrow.

1

Rainfall is mostly north tomorrow night, then some of it gets into the rest of the area Thursday as cold front passes.  A couple/few t'storms are possible.

After highs 60-66 early, we fall to the 50s & 40s in the afternoon.

Tuesday evening-Thursday evening:  0.20-0.65" (heaviest north).

1

After 30s Thursday night & 40s Friday with rainfall returning, rain may mix with snow Friday night &/or Saturday with 30s.

Band of heavy snow may occur northwest of our area with wet, slushy accumulations.

Thursday night-Saturday:  0.90-2.00" (heaviest south)

1

Sunday night-Tuesday features rainfall with temperatures warming back to the 50s.

This rain may end as some rain/snow or wet snow briefly.

Sunday night-next Tuesday:  0.50-1"

TOTAL TUESDAY-NEXT TUESDAY:  1.50-4" (heaviest amounts far southern Montgomery County).

Rainfall will be spread out over a long period, but some minor river & creek flooding may still occur, as well as ponding in fields.

1

More rain & chilly weather will follow.

There is even risk of some snow.  One of our main analog years (2018) had early April snowfall, as did our other analogs; 1990, 1996, 1997, 2015.

Longer-range data depicts snowfall around April 5-6.

1

Overall trends right to April 10 are colder than normal:

1

Overall trend is wetter than normal conditions:

1

We still look to get warmer than normal mid to late April:

1

Colder pattern follows very end of April to start of May right now with some frost.

After drier stretch in the warmth (& soils dry for farmers), we see above normal rainfall before we cool off.

1

