Lafayette man running food pantry from his trailer

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A community member who recently moved to the Lafayette area from South Bend Indiana is making a difference.
Dan Kiefer lives in Arbor Village where he runs his own food pantry out of his trailer. This is a part of The Center for Restoration Ministry he founded during 2012 in South Bend. After needing to move for health and family reasons, Kiefer is trying to build his Ministry in the Greater Lafayette area.
After experiencing hardships and struggle during his life Kiefer wants to give back in any way he can.
"I’ve been in so many bad difficult places that I have a passion for people now. Because I’ve been there done that. And there's been times when people come to the food pantry, saying 'I never expected to come here' literally in tears. And I was crying with them literally because I’ve been there and done that myself," Kiefer shares.
Not only does the Ministry run a food pantry but also provides services such as 12 step Christian drug and alcohol meetings, Holiday meals and gifts, Bible studies and free giveaways.
The food pantry is open everyday of the week with Monday through Saturday being from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday being 1 p.m. through 6 p.m..
For the exact address, updates and to contact Kiefer about the Center for Restoration Ministry you can find the link to its Facebook page here and Facebook group here.