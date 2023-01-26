January 26, 9:20 PM Weather Forecast-The Trends Now to March!

Any snow showers/flurries will exit over the next few hours, followed by late clearing.
Lows will run in the teens with some haze/light fog & some black ice with minor blowing & drifting snow (winds southwest 15-30 mph).
Wind chills will run near 0 to single digits.
Windy weather with gusts 35-45 mph (with skies turning cloudy) from the south-southwest & highs 34-40 will occur tomorrow with a wave of scattered snow showers, then scattered rain/snow to rain showers/drizzle.
Any accumulation of snow would be brief & less than 1". 1-2" should stay just north of the viewing area.
Snow will melt quickly & current snow will melt with the warmer temperatures.
We go back to 20s Friday night (rain showers/drizzle may end as brief snow), then go to 33-40 Saturday with south to southwest winds increasing to 15-25 mph by later in the day.
Most of the steady, accumulating snowfall is shifting north of our area for Saturday morning to midday.
We may still get some, but after any snow at all, some showers & drizzle will impact us in the afternoon-evening with the warmer temperatures.
If we get any snow Saturday morning-midday, it would be under 1". The 1-4" amounts would be north of our area.
That rain showers/drizzle action may end as brief snowfall early Sunday morning.
Highs will run upper 20s to lower 30s.
We need to watch late Tuesday-Wednesday for snow/icy mix with minor accumulations & also a week from this weekend (snow/icy mix).
A week from this weekend shows quite high +2" snowfall probability for being so far out:
There will still be opportunities for some snow/ice to as late as mid-February.
Cold is trying to come south............it is coming in steps...........
The cold should peak in early February.
After that, the cold migrates back north with time & some nice, warm weather (but above normal rainfall) looks to overspread the eastern U.S. We may see temperatures quite a bit above normal for a spring feel!
I'd still watch mid to late March though! Look for colder weather & winter events/storm(s) possible.