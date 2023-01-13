Indiana Veterans Home Cemetery holding Wreath Retirement

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — Coming up this Saturday January 14 Wreaths Across America is holding their Wreath Retirement at the Indiana Veterans Home Cemetery starting at 10 in the morning.
Dana Vann is the Location Coordinator for Indiana Veterans Home Cemetery.
Over a decade agao she brought the event to West Lafayette and says she has a personal connection.
"My son who's buried at Arlington Cemtery, I went out there and did it and decided to try and do it here and the first we only had enough to cover one small section of the cemetery. For the last eight years we've had enough people step forward to help us to cover the whole cemetery and make sure every veteran that's buried here is remembered," Vann shares.
