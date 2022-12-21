December 21, 11 PM Weather Forecast Update-Latest on the Winter Storm Ahead & Outlook Down the Road....

ALERTS:
The alerts are widespread from coast to coast.
The brutal cold will impact much of the Lower 48 with a chunk of it even on the other side of the Rockies, in the Pacific Northwest (Winter Storm Warning for Portland, Oregon).
Only Southern California will escape the cold!
THURSDAY TO FRIDAY EARLY MORNING:
Tonight:
Patchy freezing drizzle after 2 a.m.....overcast....east-southeast wind 5-12 mph with lows 30-32. Watch for a few slick spots in the morning on any damp or wet pavement.
Thursday:
Patchy freezing drizzle/drizzle to increasing rain, sleet, snow showers becoming all snow west to east & solid & steady at that....
East-southeast winds becoming south, then southwest at 10-22 mph with highs 34-38, but falling rapidly to teens then single digits from west to east as Arctic front moves eastward.
It should pass through area in the 1:30-5:30 p.m. time frame with howling winds to follow.
With the front, it is steady moderate snow behind it with poor visibility & rapid snowfall accumulation. Visibility may drop 0.25 or less at times with near/white-out conditions.
Thursday Night/Early Friday Morning:
Snow should end west-northwest to east-southeast 12 a.m. to 2 a.m., following by howling winds gusting 45-58 mph & lows -8 to -2 with wind chills -38 to -25 by 6 a.m. Friday. Winds will become sustained at 25-36 mph with visibilities less than 0.25 mile at times with near/white-out conditions.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY NIGHT:
Friday-Friday Night:
A few breaks in the clouds are possible in our southwestern counties early Friday as dry air continues to work in.
No snow looks to fall UNTIL after 10 a.m. when now snow will begin to pivot in from the northwest. Periods of snow will be possible right into Friday night & early Saturday morning.
It does not look quite as heavy as Thursday late to Thursday night, but some additional accumulation is expected.
Gusts 45-58 mph will continue with wind chills -34 to -21 with temperatures only reaching -2 to 3 Friday.
Visibility will be poor with blowing & drifting snow.
Lows Friday night should reach -9 to -4 with wind chills -38 to -25 as winds will gust 45-58 mph early in the evening, then decrease to gusts of 40-53 mph.
Poor visibility will continue through Friday night.
A total of 3-5" of snowfall is expected for much of the area, but it will be very difficult to measure with large areas of ground having nearly all of the snow blown away, while it drifts +16" in other areas.
Most of the totals will be 3s & 3.5s within that range. Few pockets or corridors of more 4s will be local. Far northern fringe has the highest potential of 5s, 6s.
The highest amounts are expected in the far north closer to the Blizzard Warning.
Saturday shows a decrease in the gusts to 35-43 mph, but that will still lead to much blowing & drifting snow with sustained winds 22-29 mph.
Highs will only reach 1-8, so wind chills will still run -24 to -15 with widespread blowing & drifting snow.
Some scattered snow showers & flurries are possible with lots of clouds & perhaps some peeks of dim sun.
With partial clearing possible & a few flurries, lows of -12 to -5 are expected Saturday night-early Sunday morning with wind chills -33 to -24.
Some blowing & drifting snow will continue with wind gusts to 30 mph at times.
SUNDAY-MONDAY:
Sunday:
Sunday will feature improvement, but some blowing & drifting will occur right to early afternoon.
With more sunshine, highs of 5-11 are expected with wind chills -11 to -4.
Sunday Night-Monday:
We need to watch clipper Sunday night &/or Monday. That could bring some minor snowfall with an surge in the wind. That will lead to more blowing & drifting snow.
Highs in the teens to 20 are expected Monday.
TUESDAY-THURSDAY (DECEMBER 27-29):
Tuesday-Tuesday Night:
Looks dry with bout of less then, then southwest winds cranking up with some blowing & drifting snow. Sunshine will look & feel good!
Wednesday-Thursday:
It will cloud up with a cold morning giving way to 20s to 30 Wednesday afternoon. It looks windy from the southwest & with that...more blowing & drifting snow possible.
Period of of freezing rain with light glaze is possible Wednesday night to Thursday morning, followed by plain rain Thursday afternoon.
Winds will be strong from the southwest.
FRIDAY-FRIDAY NIGHT (DECEMBER 30-31):
Periodic rain & foggy weather is likely. Partially frozen ground with melting snow will make for lots of ponding in lawns & some rises in low ponds & creeks.
Local ice jamming is possible on creeks & streams.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY: (DECEMBER 31-JANUARY 2):
Periods of rain should return for New Year's Eve through New Year's Day before ending.
Highs may reach 48-54.
Colder weather with a few flurries is possible Sunday with temperatures falling to the 20s & 30s.
Total rainfall Thursday-Sunday may run 1-2".
Nice rises in creeks, streams, rivers & ponds, lakes will occur after being chronically low for months.
JANUARY 3-FEBRUARY 5:
An overall milder trend (other than perhaps one main brief cold snap with snow & ice) will occur early to mid-January.
However, another Arctic blast with lows below 0 & dangerous wind chills may impact our area late January to early February with snow & ice.