April 1, 8:45 PM-5 Tornadoes Confirmed So Far (With More to Follow) In Friday Evening Outbreak.....Severe Weather Risk Returning Tuesday....

5 tornadoes have been confirmed by National Weather Service ground surveys in the viewing area as of Saturday, 8:45 p.m. More will be added in the next couple of days as Benton, White to possibly southeast Jasper are examined.
COLFAX TORNADO: EF1
SOUTHWEST HOWARD TORNADOES: TWO EF0s
EASTERN HOWARD TORNADO: EF1
ROYAL CENTER TORNADO: EF1
BENTON, WHITE & POSSIBLE FAR SOUTHEAST JASPER SURVEY RESULTS COMING WITHIN A COUPLE OF DAYS, ACCORDING TO NWS.
PRELIMINARY LOCAL STORM REPORT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE INDIANAPOLIS IN 652 PM EDT SAT APR 1 2023 ..TIME... ...EVENT... ...CITY LOCATION... ...LAT.LON... ..DATE... ....MAG.... ..COUNTY LOCATION..ST.. ...SOURCE.... ..REMARKS.. 1045 PM TORNADO 1 SE COLFAX 40.18N 86.65W 03/31/2023 CLINTON IN NWS STORM SURVEY TORNADO BEGAN AT THIS POINT ENDING SW OF FRANKFORT FOR A TOTAL DISTANCE OF 6.79 MILES. THE MAX WIDTH OF THE TORNADO WAS 100 YARDS.
1111 PM TORNADO 1 S RUSSIAVILLE 40.40N 86.27W 03/31/2023 HOWARD IN NWS STORM SURVEY TORNADO BEGAN HERE, ENDING 0.86 MILES AWAY SW OF RUSSIAVILLE. MAX TORNADO WIDTH WAS 10 YARDS. 1115 PM TORNADO 4 E RUSSIAVILLE 40.43N 86.19W 03/31/2023 HOWARD IN NWS STORM SURVEY BRIEF TORNADO EAST OF RUSSIAVILLE. TOTAL LENGTH OF 0.14 MILES AND A MAXIMUM WIDTH OF 10 YARDS. 1120 PM TORNADO 4 NE SHARPSVILLE 40.42N 86.02W 03/31/2023 HOWARD IN NWS STORM SURVEY *** 1 INJ *** TORNADO BEGAN HERE TRAVELING 6.41 MILES NE ENDING SE OF GREENTOWN. MAXIMUM WIDTH OF TORNADO WAS 25 YARDS.
PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE NORTHERN INDIANA 809 PM EDT SAT APR 1 2023 /656 PM CDT SAT APR 1 2023
ROYAL CENTER TORNADO...
RATING: EF1 ESTIMATED PEAK WIND: 100 MPH PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/: 1.73 MILES PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/: 300.0 YARDS FATALITIES: 0 INJURIES: 0 START DATE: 04/01/2023 START TIME: 10:13 PM EDT START LOCATION: 4 NNW LAKE CICOTT / CASS COUNTY / IN START LAT/LON: 40.815 / -86.5572 END DATE: 04/01/2023 END TIME: 10:16 PM EDT END LOCATION: 3 SSW ROYAL CENTER / CASS COUNTY / IN END LAT/LON: 40.8289 / -86.5305 SURVEY SUMMARY: AN NWS STORM SURVEY CONFIRMED A TORNADO TOUCHED DOWN IN AN OPEN FIELD SOUTH OF W CR 400 N, BETWEEN N CR 1000W AND 925W. IT TRACKED QUICKLY NORTHEAST, FLIPPING 8 SPANS OF A CENTER PIVOT IRRIGATION SYSTEM ONCE, THE DESTROYED 2 LARGE POLE BARNS AT A RESIDENCE NEAR 400 N AND 925W. SEVERAL TREES WERE SNAPPED AND CORN FODDER FROM THE FIELD WAS PULLED INTO THE YARD AND EXTENDED NORTHEAST FORM THERE. THE BACK GARAGE PORTION OF A HOME WAS DAMAGED. POWER POLES WERE ALSO SNAPPED IN THE AREA. THE TORNADO MADE A TURN TO THE RIGHT SOME AND BEGAN TO WEAKEN, STRIKING A HOME AT THE INTERSECTION OF W CR 400 N AND N CR 900 N WHERE THE ROOF ON THE SW SIDE OF THE HOME WAS LIFTED, SEVERAL SMALL ER TREES WERE UPROOTED AND A FUEL TANK WAS ROLLED INTO THE FIELD TO THE NE. DEBRIS WAS CARRIED FOR A FEW MORE MILES TO THE NORTHEAST. THE TRACK OF THE TORNADO MAY HAVE CONTINUED FURTHER NORTHEAST BUT IT WEAKENED SIGNIFICANTLY AFTER THE NOTED DAMAGE AREAS. MAX WIDTH 300 YARDS WITH MAX WIND WIND SPEED ESTIMATED AT 100 MPH. .BENTON INTO SW WHITE COUNTY DAMAGE SURVEY INFORMATION SURVEY INFORMATION INFORMATION FROM DAMAGE THAT EXTENDED FROM PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN BENTON COUNTY INTO SOUTHWESTERN WHITE COUNTY IS BEING COORDINATED BETWEEN OUR OFFICE THE THE NWS CHICAGO OFFICE DUE TO THE DAMAGE CROSSING FORECAST AREA BOUNDARIES.
INFORMATION WILL BE SENT LATER THIS EVENING OR SUNDAY ONCE COORDINATION HAS FINISHED. ADDITIONAL DAMAGE WAS ALSO FOUND IN THE SMITHSON AREA, SOUTHWEST OF MONTICELLO. WE WILL BE WORKING WITH WHITE COUNTY EMA TO FINISH DETAILS ON THIS DAMAGE IN THE NEXT COUPLE OF DAYS.
It has been a cold, raw, windy day with some scattered rain & rain/snow showers.
Peak gusts reached 43-57 mph.
Skies clear tonight with lows 25-29, followed by sun, breezy, warmer weather Sunday with 55-60 for highs.
After lows 44-47 Sunday night, we should reach 60-67 Monday with lots of clouds & some scattered showers possible. Winds will be strong from the south-southeast.
More widespread rainfall & even some t'storms are possible Monday night to early Tuesday. Temperatures will run in the 50s to near 60.
Severe weather outbreak is expected over the region Tuesday afternoon-night. The last outbreak, the biggest question regarding the severe weather risk was....how warm will it get & how much rainfall will occur ahead the main rounds of storms? 61-64 with so much rain ahead of the main dynamics didn't bode well for severe until more sun appeared likely with warmer temperatures. The better shear & dynamics being forced eastward also helped to increase our severe weather risk with time.
In this case, the warm, humid air looks to be no problem with highs 72-77 with filtered sun by afternoon with dew points 60-65.
Winds will be strong from the south, gusting +40 mph.
So, after some morning rainfall & some t'storms, we should see hazy sun with clouds & windy, humid weather.
It appears that severe weather will blow up in two areas Tuesday afternoon. Supercells will be possible Missouri to Arkansas & then supercells & a squall line Iowa to Arkansas.
Per most recent analysis of the projected parameters, it appears that the worst risk will be Iowa to Missouri & also Arkansas to Illinois.
MODERATE RISK parameters reside with potential area of HIGH RISK in northern Missouri to west-central Illinois as parameters are very impressive.
Here, we see the two rounds of storms Tuesday evening-Tuesday night with ENHANCED to MODERATE RISK parameters for all severe hazards, but the main one looks to be wind.
Locally-heavy rainfall is possible.
CIPS analog severe for Tuesday up to 7 p.m.:
Strong, long-track tornado risk Tuesday up to 7 p.m.:
After that, we look to clear out somewhat in what will be a still very warm night in the 60s.
In this dry slot, we may warm to 67-73 Wednesday morning, but low-topped squall line could form along the cold front/dry line & race in. This would bring severe gust risk if it can occur.
Temperatures then fall in the afternoon (into the 50s) with sun, but winds will be strong from the west with gusts +40 mph.
Lows of 27-31 are expected Wednesday night, followed by sun & 45-49 Thursday.
After 27-30 Thursday night, we warm to 47-54 Friday then some scattered showers next Saturday with 50s.
Some of that rain in the South may reach out area next Saturday, but it is a bit unclear on the exact timing. Dry air bleeding in may dry some of it up.
After that, next Sunday to April 11 shows pattern of below normal temperatures with even some rain/snow & snow showers.
There is the cold with more freezing temperatures! Colder regime tend to dominate after Wednesday up to around April 12.
We will watch for a sudden warm-up with storms around April 14 or 15, then more consistent warmth in a pattern of above normal temperatures.
It also looks to stop raining so much, allowing soils to dry.
Wetter, stormy regime looks to occur at the very end of April with a cold shot in early May to bring some frost.