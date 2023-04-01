April 1, 8:45 PM-5 Tornadoes Confirmed So Far (With More to Follow) In Friday Evening Outbreak.....Severe Weather Risk Returning Tuesday....

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

East Fork White River near and downstream of Rivervale.

White River near and downstream of Edwardsport.

Wabash River.

.Widespread lowland flooding continues along portions of the East
Fork White River, White River, and the Wabash River. Moderate
flooding is occurring on the White River near Petersburg and
Hazleton, and the Wabash at Mount Carmel. Flooding along some
portions of these rivers will continue for another week or more.

The East Fork White River has crested and is receding in all areas.
The original crest along the White is near Petersburg and Hazleton,
but the river is expected to rise slightly again in the coming days.
The original crest along the Wabash is near Mount Carmel, but
renewed rises are occurring at most locations along the river. The
majority of flooding will remain in the minor category. Minor
flooding primarily impacts local river roads, parks, and
agricultural land.

Additional rainfall possible this week may prolong flooding along
the main stem rivers. Those with interests along area waterways
should monitor forecast updates for the next week or more.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated by 11 PM EDT.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Lafayette.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Wednesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 14.9 feet, Lowland flooding develops. High water
approaches river cabins near Davis Prairie Road.  Water covers
some spots on low county roads. The lower end of Tapawingo Park in
West Lafayette begins to flood, along with the Heritage Trail.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EDT Saturday the stage was 9.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this evening to a crest of 13.5 feet tomorrow evening. It
will then fall below flood stage early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

April 1, 8:45 PM-5 Tornadoes Confirmed So Far (With More to Follow) In Friday Evening Outbreak.....Severe Weather Risk Returning Tuesday....

  • Updated
  • 0
April 1, 8:45 PM-5 Tornadoes Confirmed So Far (With More to Follow) In Friday Evening Outbreak.....Severe Weather Risk Returning Tuesday....

5 tornadoes have been confirmed by National Weather Service ground surveys in the viewing area as of Saturday, 8:45 p.m.  More will be added in the next couple of days as Benton, White to possibly southeast Jasper are examined.

COLFAX TORNADO:  EF1

SOUTHWEST HOWARD TORNADOES:  TWO EF0s

EASTERN HOWARD TORNADO:  EF1

ROYAL CENTER TORNADO:  EF1

BENTON, WHITE & POSSIBLE FAR SOUTHEAST JASPER SURVEY RESULTS COMING WITHIN A COUPLE OF DAYS, ACCORDING TO NWS.

PRELIMINARY LOCAL STORM REPORT
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE INDIANAPOLIS IN
652 PM EDT SAT APR 1 2023

..TIME...   ...EVENT...      ...CITY LOCATION...     ...LAT.LON...
..DATE...   ....MAG....      ..COUNTY LOCATION..ST.. ...SOURCE....
            ..REMARKS..

1045 PM     TORNADO          1 SE COLFAX             40.18N 86.65W
03/31/2023                   CLINTON            IN   NWS STORM SURVEY

            TORNADO BEGAN AT THIS POINT ENDING SW OF
            FRANKFORT FOR A TOTAL DISTANCE OF 6.79
            MILES. THE MAX WIDTH OF THE TORNADO WAS 100
            YARDS. 


1111 PM     TORNADO          1 S RUSSIAVILLE         40.40N 86.27W
03/31/2023                   HOWARD             IN   NWS STORM SURVEY

            TORNADO BEGAN HERE, ENDING 0.86 MILES AWAY
            SW OF RUSSIAVILLE. MAX TORNADO WIDTH WAS 10
            YARDS.

1115 PM     TORNADO          4 E RUSSIAVILLE         40.43N 86.19W
03/31/2023                   HOWARD             IN   NWS STORM SURVEY

            BRIEF TORNADO EAST OF RUSSIAVILLE. TOTAL
            LENGTH OF 0.14 MILES AND A MAXIMUM WIDTH OF
            10 YARDS.

1120 PM     TORNADO          4 NE SHARPSVILLE        40.42N 86.02W
03/31/2023                   HOWARD             IN   NWS STORM SURVEY

            *** 1 INJ ***
            TORNADO BEGAN HERE TRAVELING 6.41 MILES NE
            ENDING SE OF GREENTOWN. MAXIMUM WIDTH OF
            TORNADO WAS 25 YARDS.

PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE NORTHERN INDIANA
809 PM EDT SAT APR 1 2023 /656 PM CDT SAT APR 1 2023
ROYAL CENTER TORNADO...
RATING:                 EF1
ESTIMATED PEAK WIND:    100 MPH
PATH LENGTH /STATUTE/:  1.73 MILES
PATH WIDTH /MAXIMUM/:   300.0 YARDS
FATALITIES:             0
INJURIES:               0

START DATE:             04/01/2023
START TIME:             10:13 PM EDT
START LOCATION:         4 NNW LAKE CICOTT / CASS COUNTY / IN
START LAT/LON:          40.815 / -86.5572

END DATE:               04/01/2023
END TIME:               10:16 PM EDT
END LOCATION:           3 SSW ROYAL CENTER / CASS COUNTY / IN
END LAT/LON:            40.8289 / -86.5305

SURVEY SUMMARY:
AN NWS STORM SURVEY CONFIRMED A TORNADO TOUCHED DOWN IN AN OPEN
FIELD SOUTH OF W CR 400 N, BETWEEN N CR 1000W AND 925W. IT
TRACKED QUICKLY NORTHEAST, FLIPPING 8 SPANS OF A CENTER PIVOT
IRRIGATION SYSTEM ONCE, THE DESTROYED 2 LARGE POLE BARNS AT A
RESIDENCE NEAR 400 N AND 925W. SEVERAL TREES WERE SNAPPED AND
CORN FODDER FROM THE FIELD WAS PULLED INTO THE YARD AND EXTENDED
NORTHEAST FORM THERE. THE BACK GARAGE PORTION OF A HOME WAS
DAMAGED. POWER POLES WERE ALSO SNAPPED IN THE AREA. THE TORNADO
MADE A TURN TO THE RIGHT SOME AND BEGAN TO WEAKEN, STRIKING A
HOME AT THE INTERSECTION OF W CR 400 N AND N CR 900 N WHERE THE
ROOF ON THE SW SIDE OF THE HOME WAS LIFTED, SEVERAL SMALL ER
TREES WERE UPROOTED AND A FUEL TANK WAS ROLLED INTO THE FIELD TO
THE NE. DEBRIS WAS CARRIED FOR A FEW MORE MILES TO THE NORTHEAST.
THE TRACK OF THE TORNADO MAY HAVE CONTINUED FURTHER NORTHEAST BUT
IT WEAKENED SIGNIFICANTLY AFTER THE NOTED DAMAGE AREAS. MAX WIDTH
300 YARDS WITH MAX WIND WIND SPEED ESTIMATED AT 100 MPH. 

.BENTON INTO SW WHITE COUNTY DAMAGE SURVEY INFORMATION

SURVEY INFORMATION INFORMATION FROM DAMAGE THAT EXTENDED FROM 
PORTIONS OF SOUTHEASTERN BENTON COUNTY INTO SOUTHWESTERN WHITE 
COUNTY IS BEING COORDINATED BETWEEN OUR OFFICE THE THE NWS CHICAGO 
OFFICE DUE TO THE DAMAGE CROSSING FORECAST AREA BOUNDARIES. 

INFORMATION WILL BE SENT LATER THIS EVENING OR SUNDAY ONCE 
COORDINATION HAS FINISHED. ADDITIONAL DAMAGE WAS ALSO FOUND IN THE 
SMITHSON AREA, SOUTHWEST OF MONTICELLO. WE WILL BE WORKING WITH 
WHITE COUNTY EMA TO FINISH DETAILS ON THIS DAMAGE IN THE NEXT COUPLE 
OF DAYS.

It has been a cold, raw, windy day with some scattered rain & rain/snow showers.

Peak gusts reached 43-57 mph.

Skies clear tonight with lows 25-29, followed by sun, breezy, warmer weather Sunday with 55-60 for highs.

After lows 44-47 Sunday night, we should reach 60-67 Monday with lots of clouds & some scattered showers possible.  Winds will be strong from the south-southeast.

1

More widespread rainfall & even some t'storms are possible Monday night to early Tuesday.  Temperatures will run in the 50s to near 60.

1

Severe weather outbreak is expected over the region Tuesday afternoon-night.  The last outbreak, the biggest question regarding the severe weather risk was....how warm will it get & how much rainfall will occur ahead the main rounds of storms?  61-64 with so much rain ahead of the main dynamics didn't bode well for severe until more sun appeared likely with warmer temperatures.  The better shear & dynamics being forced eastward also helped to increase our severe weather risk with time.

In this case, the warm, humid air looks to be no problem with highs 72-77 with filtered sun by afternoon with dew points 60-65.

Winds will be strong from the south, gusting +40 mph.

So, after some morning rainfall & some t'storms, we should see hazy sun with clouds & windy, humid weather.

It appears that severe weather will blow up in two areas Tuesday afternoon.  Supercells will be possible Missouri to Arkansas & then supercells & a squall line Iowa to Arkansas.

Per most recent analysis of the projected parameters, it appears that the worst risk will be Iowa to Missouri & also Arkansas to Illinois.

MODERATE RISK parameters reside with potential area of HIGH RISK in northern Missouri to west-central Illinois as parameters are very impressive.  

1

Here, we see the two rounds of storms Tuesday evening-Tuesday night with ENHANCED to MODERATE RISK parameters for all severe hazards, but the main one looks to be wind.

Locally-heavy rainfall is possible.

1

CIPS analog severe for Tuesday up to 7 p.m.:

1

Strong, long-track tornado risk Tuesday up to 7 p.m.:

1

After that, we look to clear out somewhat in what will be a still very warm night in the 60s.

In this dry slot, we may warm to 67-73 Wednesday morning, but low-topped squall line could form along the cold front/dry line & race in.  This would bring severe gust risk if it can occur.

Temperatures then fall in the afternoon (into the 50s) with sun, but winds will be strong from the west with gusts +40 mph.

1

Lows of 27-31 are expected Wednesday night, followed by sun & 45-49 Thursday.

After 27-30 Thursday night, we warm to 47-54 Friday then some scattered showers next Saturday with 50s.

Some of that rain in the South may reach out area next Saturday, but it is a bit unclear on the exact timing.  Dry air bleeding in may dry some of it up.

1

After that, next Sunday to April 11 shows pattern of below normal temperatures with even some rain/snow & snow showers.

1

There is the cold with more freezing temperatures!  Colder regime tend to dominate after Wednesday up to around April 12.

1

We will watch for a sudden warm-up with storms around April 14 or 15, then more consistent warmth in a pattern of above normal temperatures.

It also looks to stop raining so much, allowing soils to dry.

Wetter, stormy regime looks to occur at the very end of April with a cold shot in early May to bring some frost.

Recommended for you