...AN AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for an Air Quality Action Day on Tuesday
May 30th for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Tippecanoe, Howard, Boone, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware,
Hendricks, Vigo, Shelby, Brown, and Bartholomew...

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Indiana Veterans' Home honors fallen heroes

Indiana Veterans' Home

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Veterans' Home honored the memory of our fallen heroes during a Memorial Day ceremony. The event paid homage to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

For many, Memorial Day is a celebration, or even simply a day off work. For others though, it's about something much greater. The Indiana Veterans' Home hosted a ceremony to honor fallen heroes on Monday morning.

Several community members and IVH Residents were present at the MacArther Auditorium to take part in the service.

The former President of the Tippecanoe County veterans' Council, Tim Hilton, gave the keynote address. Hilton emphasized that it may be easy to miss the point of Memorial Day.

He placed emphasis on remembrance as opposed to celebration.

Hilton, a Vietnam war veteran himself, says he hopes to educate younger generations about the holiday.

"We really think it's important, you know, older Americans like me," said Hilton. "We understand the purpose of Memorial Day. But the younger generation doesn't really understand what we went through, what war was like. And , you know, what any of us have suffered."

Hilton said above all, that remembrance and appreciation for our fallen heroes is the essence of Memorial Day.

Hilton encourages people to not only honor those who gave their lives but also show living veterans that their service is not forgotten.

