Indiana Veterans' Home honors fallen heroes

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Veterans' Home honored the memory of our fallen heroes during a Memorial Day ceremony. The event paid homage to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
For many, Memorial Day is a celebration, or even simply a day off work. For others though, it's about something much greater. The Indiana Veterans' Home hosted a ceremony to honor fallen heroes on Monday morning.
Several community members and IVH Residents were present at the MacArther Auditorium to take part in the service.
The former President of the Tippecanoe County veterans' Council, Tim Hilton, gave the keynote address. Hilton emphasized that it may be easy to miss the point of Memorial Day.
He placed emphasis on remembrance as opposed to celebration.
Hilton, a Vietnam war veteran himself, says he hopes to educate younger generations about the holiday.
"We really think it's important, you know, older Americans like me," said Hilton. "We understand the purpose of Memorial Day. But the younger generation doesn't really understand what we went through, what war was like. And , you know, what any of us have suffered."
Hilton said above all, that remembrance and appreciation for our fallen heroes is the essence of Memorial Day.
Hilton encourages people to not only honor those who gave their lives but also show living veterans that their service is not forgotten.