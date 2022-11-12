Indiana Veterans Home celebrates Veterans' Day

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — In honor Veterans Day, the Indiana Veterans Home held a public ceremony Friday morning. The IVH saluted all veterans for their service and sacrifice that allows us to keep our freedom.
Keynote speaker included Indiana Commander for the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Richard Leirer.
Leirer is a ten-year Army Veteran who served two combat tours in Vietnam with assault helicopter companies, and also served tours in Germany and Korea plus multiple locations in the continental United States.
He said that Veterans Day for him is a personal day to remember those who served.
"It's a day of reflection, it's a day I think about the guys I served with," said Leirer. "I served two tours in Vietnam, so I think about those guys a lot, the ones that came back and the ones that didn't. So it' quite a day."
The Indiana Veterans' Home in West Lafayette is the only veterans' home in the state of Indiana.
Notable people joining today's ceremony were State Representatives Sheila Klinker and Chris Campbell, as well as Sheriff Bob Goldsmith.