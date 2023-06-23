Indiana Supreme Court hears oral arguments in Jennifer Teising case

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Supreme Court heard arguments Friday morning in a petition to transfer former Wabash Township Trustee Jennifer Teising’s case to the Supreme Court’s jurisdiction.
A panel of five led by Chief Justice Rush questioned both attorneys about what it means to reside in a township.
The state argued that Teising resided in a travel trailer, while maintaining a “sham” residence in Wabash township. They claimed that she was only present in her township about 10-percent of the year in question between 2020 and 2021.
Teising’s attorney cited the pandemic as a major factor in this case. She said that when the state’s constitution was ratified in 1851 technology did not allow a trustee to carry out their duties like it does today.
Teising was previously convicted on 21 counts for accepting a paycheck while living outside of Wabash Township. The Indiana Court of Appeals overturned the conviction and cited a lack of evidence.
Teising and the state now await a decision from the Supreme Court as to whether or not they will take the case.