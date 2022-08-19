Indiana Statehouse candidates opposed to SB1

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Two candidates on opposite sides of the aisle oppose Indiana's near-total abortion ban.
News 18 caught up with two Indiana Statehouse hopefuls, who share their thoughts on this summer's special legislative session.
"As far as the bill came out, I wouldn't be able to vote for it because it's not constituent based," says Fred Duttlinger, a Republican candidate for Indiana House District 26.
Duttlinger is assistant director of civics literacy at Purdue University.
"It was mostly the personal beliefs of a few legislators that co-opted the bill, unfortunately," he continues. "It needed more compromise and more meeting in the middle as far as to truly represent what the constituents of Indiana, specifically District 26, wanted."
"It seems to be an exercise in one party rule," says West Lafayette City Councilor David Sanders, D-At Large, a candidate for Indiana Senate District 26.
The redrawn district includes all of Fountain, Warren, Parke and Vermillion counties, as well as parts of Tippecanoe and Montgomery counties.
"I don't think, even in those more rural areas, that it is exclusively one way or another," Sanders says. "I think there is major concern about it throughout the district."
He calls Senate Bill 1 a government invasion of women's privacy and worries about the economic impact on the state.
"Is there going to be fallout, for example, for hiring at Purdue University, where I'm a professor?" Sanders says. "And the answer is, 'It very well could be."
Although the bill makes exceptions for rape, incest and the health of the mother, the legislation should also include more funding for moms and babies statewide, Duttlinger says.
"More allocation for addressing infant mortality rates need to be in there. I'd love to see more expansion when it comes to local access to prenatal care in the counties, as well. There's some counties where the nearest hospital to receive prenatal care is an hour-and-a-half drive away, and with today's gas prices, there's a lot of women who can't afford that choice."
Spencer Deery, Republican candidate for Senate District 23, wasn't available for an interview.
In a statement to News 18, Deery says, in part:
"In substance, my views are that I oppose elective abortions as a means of birth control, and I support exceptions for the life of the mother, rape, incest and nonviable pregnancies.
"I’m troubled that the session failed to yield progress in making contraceptives more accessible and in reducing the costs of bringing a child into the world. Whether it’s through tax credits or a small-government approach to paid family leave, all options should be on the table to address the root causes of abortion."