Indiana State Police investigate fatal shooting where sheriff's deputy fired his rifle

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT
FOR CENTRAL TIPPECANOE COUNTY...

At 317 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Lafayette,
moving east at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to
roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Dayton.

This includes Interstate 65 between mile markers 165 and 174.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
524 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING
AREAS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 28 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL INDIANA

BOONE                 CLINTON               DECATUR
HAMILTON              HANCOCK               HENDRICKS
HOWARD                JOHNSON               MADISON
MARION                MORGAN                RUSH
SHELBY                TIPTON

IN EAST CENTRAL INDIANA

DELAWARE              HENRY                 RANDOLPH

IN NORTH CENTRAL INDIANA

CARROLL

IN WEST CENTRAL INDIANA

CLAY                  FOUNTAIN              MONTGOMERY
OWEN                  PARKE                 PUTNAM
TIPPECANOE            VERMILLION            VIGO
WARREN

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ANDERSON, ATTICA, BRAZIL, BROWNSBURG,
CARMEL, CLINTON, COVINGTON, CRAWFORDSVILLE, DANVILLE, DELPHI,
FAIRVIEW PARK, FARMLAND, FISHERS, FLORA, FRANKFORT, FRANKLIN,
GOSPORT, GREENCASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENSBURG, GREENWOOD,
INDIANAPOLIS, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, LEBANON, MARTINSVILLE,
MONTEZUMA, MOORESVILLE, MUNCIE, NEW CASTLE, NOBLESVILLE,
PARKER CITY, PLAINFIELD, ROCKVILLE, ROSEDALE, RUSHVILLE,
SHELBYVILLE, SPENCER, TERRE HAUTE, TIPTON, UNION CITY,
VEEDERSBURG, WEST LAFAYETTE, WEST LEBANON, WILLIAMSPORT,
WINCHESTER, AND ZIONSVILLE.

Indiana State Police investigate fatal shooting where sheriff's deputy fired his rifle

OWENSBURG, Ind. (AP) — A man has been found dead after a sheriff's deputy in southwestern Indiana fired his rifle at a tent where officers had heard a gunshot.

Deputies with the Greene County and Monroe County sheriff's departments were seeking a suspect in an earlier shooting in Bloomington when they located the suspect's vehicle about 10 a.m. Wednesday in Owensburg, Indiana State Police said in a release Thursday.

The deputies were exiting their vehicles when they heard the sound of a gunshot from the tent and took cover. A Greene County deputy then fired his rifle towards the tent, state police said.

Police later found the man's body in the tent.

Greene County Sheriff George Dallaire has asked state police to investigate Wednesday's shooting in Owensburg. Once the investigation is completed, a report will be submitted to the Greene County prosecutor's office for review.

Deputies have been placed on administrative leave, which is customary with fatal shootings, according to state police.

The Monroe County sheriff’s office is investigating the shooting in Bloomington. No details about that shooting were released by the state police.

Owensburg is about 75 miles (120 kilometers) southwest of Indianapolis.

