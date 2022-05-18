Indiana State Police aid in explosives training

LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WLFI) — Indiana State Police assisted officials from the US Military and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in a bomb ordinance training Wednesday afternoon in Logansport.
This demonstration took place at the Lehigh Hanson Cement Quarry and was part of military instruction.
The purpose was to show students in the U.S. Army examples of commercial and military explosives, and what damage those explosives can cause.
Some of the explosives used included TNT and C4, which have the ability to cause some serious damage.