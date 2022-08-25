Indiana State Fair's total attendance steady from last year

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Attendance for this year’s Indiana State Fair was steady from last year when it resumed after being canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
State Fair officials said Wednesday that total attendance was 837,568 for the 18-day event that wrapped up Sunday. That is a little less than a 1% increase from the 830,390 people who attended the 2021 fair.
Fair Commission executive director Cindy Hoye called this year’s fair “a great success” although it faced several days of hot temperatures.
This was the second year of the fair’s schedule extending from three weekends to four weekends while being closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Fair officials plan a similar schedule next summer.
Despite the additional weekend, fair attendance the past two years has been lower than pre-pandemic years when total crowds approached or topped 900,000 people. The fair set its record attendance of about 978,000 in 2013.