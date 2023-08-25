 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 104.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central and
west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Indiana State Fair attendance increases slightly for 2nd consecutive year

  • 0
Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Attendance at this year's Indiana State Fair rose slightly for the second year in a row, the fair announced Thursday.

Attendance for the 18-day event reached 840,414, an increase of less than 1% over the 837,568 visitors in 2022, the fair said. Attendance totaled 830,390 in 2021.

The fair set its record attendance of about 978,000 in 2013.

After canceling the 2020 fair because of the pandemic, organizers added an 18th day to the schedule beginning in 2021, but spread the schedule over a longer period by closing on Mondays and Tuesdays. The new format brought an extra weekend into the schedule.

More than 6,700 exhibitors showed or displayed nearly 50,000 animal and non-animal projects.

Recommended for you