Indiana Silver Alert in place for Lafayette man

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Tippecanoe County Sheriffs Department is calling a statewide Silver Alert for 80 -year-old Robert Davis.

Davis was last seen this morning at 3:05. He is said to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

He is a 5 feet 10 inches tall 200 pound white male with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a Purdue jacket and blue jeans while driving a gray 2016 Buick Enclave with an Indiana's license plate 125NDU.

If you have any information on Davis or his whereabouts you can contact Tippecanoe County's Sheriff Department 765-423-9321. 

