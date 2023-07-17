Indiana Senators Talk About The 2023 Farm Bill With Local Farmers

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)-- Indiana Senators Todd Young and Mike Braun, along with Arkansas Senator John Boozman were in Tippecanoe county making multiple Agriculture visits Monday, July 17th.
Senator Boozman, one of the top senators on the national ag committee, joined the two Indiana senators as they travel across the Hoosier state looking for input on the 2023 Farm bill.
The Farm bill is a national bill that expires every five years, with the last bill put in place in 2018, a new one in due.
One of the stops in Tippecanoe county was a ‘Shop Talk’ with the Indiana Farm Bureau.
The ‘Shop Talk’ was a meeting for local farmers to come ask the senators questions and express what their concerns are, plus what the farmers would like to see more of in the future.
The main topics discussed at the meeting were International trading, food access for low income families, broadband internet access in rural areas and what may have been the most talked about, Crop insurance.
Local farmer and member of INFB, Kevin Underwood, says crop insurance is vital for farmers.
“We want to be able to maintain funding for our crop insurance that help us a great deal. Obviously the dry weather [and] uncertainty about where we are going to be with the crop is extremely important,” Said Underwood.
Both Senator Young and Braun also acknowledged the importance of crop insurance. Senator Braun says he doesn’t see why crop insurance wouldn’t make it onto the next farm bill.
Once the 2023 farm bill is passed…it will be in place until it is set to expire in 2028.