Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
MONDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Monday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for PM 2.5 has been issued. Fine
particulate levels are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive
Groups range. Active children and adults, and people with
respiratory disease, such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor
exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

Indiana Senators Talk About The 2023 Farm Bill With Local Farmers

Senators Mike Braun, John Boozman and Todd Young answer questions from local farmers.

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)-- Indiana Senators Todd Young and Mike Braun, along with Arkansas Senator John Boozman were in Tippecanoe county making multiple Agriculture visits Monday, July 17th. 

Senator Boozman, one of the top senators on the national ag committee, joined the two Indiana senators as they travel across the Hoosier state looking for input on the 2023 Farm bill. 

The Farm bill is a national bill that expires every five years, with the last bill put in place in 2018, a new one in due. 

One of the stops in Tippecanoe county was a ‘Shop Talk’ with the Indiana Farm Bureau.

The ‘Shop Talk’ was a meeting for local farmers to come ask the senators questions and express what their concerns are, plus what the farmers would like to see more of in the future. 

The main topics discussed at the meeting were International trading, food access for low income families, broadband internet access in rural areas and what may have been the most talked about, Crop insurance. 

Local farmer and member of INFB, Kevin Underwood, says crop insurance is  vital for farmers.

“We want to be able to maintain funding for our crop insurance that help us a great deal. Obviously the dry weather [and] uncertainty about where we are going to be with the crop is extremely important,” Said Underwood. 

Both Senator Young and Braun also acknowledged the importance of crop insurance. Senator Braun says he doesn’t see why crop insurance wouldn’t make it onto the next farm bill. 

Once the 2023 farm bill is passed…it will be in place until it is set to expire in 2028. 

 

