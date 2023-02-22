Indiana Senator Todd Young Visits West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI)- Indiana Senator Todd Young visited West Lafayette today to talk about his Federal CHIPS and Science Act at Purdue's Convergence Center at 3:30 p.m.
Young was accompanied by Purdue President, Mung Chiang, as well as the CEO and President of Stratolaunch, Zachary Krevor. Young said that Purdue shares a lot of expertise when it comes to this field, and they play an important part in their research.
"The United States is behind in this field. We are behind in the field of hypersonic and that puts at risk our national security and companies like Stratolaunch working with the experts at Purdue are trying to improve that situation," he said. "Purdue's role is still to perform that world class research in physics, in optics, and all kinds of other fields."
Stratolaunch has plans to start a team right here on Purdue's campus. The goal is to use students for the fundamental research of hypersonics.
"When they see this is how their technology or capability works in the flight enviornment, it really gets that creativity going and so they will innovate and we look forward to leveraging those ideas and advancing the state of the art of hypersonics," Krevor said.
Stratolaunch has not wasted any time getting their people onto campus. They are already starting the process of bringing people to Purdue.
"We have already made our first hire here. He starts in a month. We're very excited for him to join," Krevor said.
Krevor also said that they have already started sponsoring the research. Young, Krevor and Chiang are excited for this partnership to take off.
Chiang says that they have been working with Senator Young since the 'early days' and they are excited to work with Stratolaunch in the near future.