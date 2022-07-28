Indiana residents, businesses express concern over S.B. 1

INDIANAPOLIS (WLFI) — The Indiana State Senate is preparing for a busy finish to the first week of Governor Eric Holcomb's special session. Hoosiers are continuing to express concerns over the proposed abortion bill that has taken center stage at the statehouse. Senate will open debate on Senate Bill One the proposed bill which would ban nearly all abortions in the state.
While many pro-life advocates are urging the state to enforce a complete ban with no exceptions the people and businesses who signed these two letters want the legislature to leave reproductive health alone.
"I cannot believe that we are at the point where my granddaughter will have less freedoms in the United States than I have."
That concern is why Tippecanoe County resident Gale Charlotte has signed on to a petition opposing Senate Bill One.
The petition addressed to the governor and the Republican leaders of both chambers of the General Assembly include more than 22,000 signatures.
Charlotte says she's worried about how this bill could impact the way people from outside of Indiana view the state.
"Women will not come here because they will not have a full range of reproductive services."
Indy based lawyer Tracy Betz shares that same concern.
She testified on behalf of the petition on Tuesday.
"Indiana has had incredible success attracting people to come here by saying this is a good environment for you to live in. We have a good cost of living. Come be with us. But that will change and we fully expect that people will leave. I am a multi-state law firm. We have already seen that because we have other options where people can live and work."
Betz also made clear the petition has bipartisan support.
"We have had Republicans reach out to us to ask us if it was for them and it is for everyone. And you will see their names on our list."
On top of this petition, Betz references this petition from the ACLU of Indiana includes the signatures of more than 250 Hoosier businesses that are opposed to Senate Bill One.