Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
516 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES

IN CENTRAL INDIANA

CLINTON               HOWARD

IN NORTH CENTRAL INDIANA

CARROLL

IN WEST CENTRAL INDIANA

FOUNTAIN              MONTGOMERY            PARKE
TIPPECANOE            VERMILLION            VIGO
WARREN

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATTICA, CLINTON, COVINGTON,
CRAWFORDSVILLE, DELPHI, FAIRVIEW PARK, FLORA, FRANKFORT, KOKOMO,
LAFAYETTE, MONTEZUMA, ROCKVILLE, ROSEDALE, TERRE HAUTE,
VEEDERSBURG, WEST LAFAYETTE, WEST LEBANON, AND WILLIAMSPORT.

Weather Alert

...MAX HEAT INDEX VALUES BETWEEN 95 AND 105 THIS AFTERNOON...

Ample sunshine and warm low levels will lead to hot temperatures
this afternoon. Current expectations are for highs in the low 90s
with dewpoints in the low to mid 70s. This translates to heat
index values around 100 degrees.

Limit time outdoors today if possible. If outside this afternoon,
drink plenty of water and spend as much time in the shade as
possible. Do not leave children or pets inside vehicles. Look
before you lock!

Indiana Rep. Walorski killed in car crash, her office says

  • Updated
Rep. Jackie Walorski, a Republican from Indiana, speaks on Capitol Hill in Washington in 2018.

 CNN

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car accident in her northern Indiana District, according to her office.

“Jackie’s husband, was just informed by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s office that Jackie was killed in a car accident this afternoon. She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. We will have no further comment at this time,” her office said in a statement.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the scene of a two-vehicle crash shortly after noon. Police said a car traveled left of the center lane and collided head-on with an SUV Walorski was riding in, killing Walorski, 58, and two others in the vehicle.

A 55-year-old woman driving the other car was also killed in the crash, police said.

Walorski, who served on the House Ways and Means Committee, was first elected to represent Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District in 2012. She previously served three terms in the state’s legislature.

Walorski, was born in South Bend and lived near Elkhart, Indiana. She and her husband were previously missionaries in Romania, where they established a foundation that provided food and medical supplies to impoverished children. She worked as a television news reporter in South Bend before her turn to politics.

