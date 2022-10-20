 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING
FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS FOR CENTRAL INDIANA...

* AFFECTED AREA...All of central Indiana.

* TIMING...11 AM to 8 PM Thursday.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the upper 50s to lower 60s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended. Never throw cigarettes out
of a vehicle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Indiana remains found in 2004 identified as Louisville man

  • 0
Generic Police Lights.jpg

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Human remains found in 2004 near a southern Indiana lake have been identified as those of a long-missing Kentucky man, officials said.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Department said t he remains were positively identified as those of Steve Gabbard, a Louisville, Kentucky, man who was 38 when he was reported missing in 2002.

The remains were found in May 2004 by a turkey hunter near Lake Lemon, located near Bloomington just north of Yellowwood State Forest.

The sheriff's department said the remains were positively identified after a private forensic laboratory, Othram, performed additional DNA extraction and genealogy work on them.

The department said Monday that a positive identification was made last week after Othram requested a DNA comparison of the remains with the DNA of Steven Gabbard’s nephew.

Gabbard's relatives said he was last seen heading for Indianapolis on a blue Harley Davidson, WDRB-TV reported.

The sheriff's department said evidence recovered from the area where Gabbard's remains were found indicate that a homicide may have occurred.

“An investigation regarding Gabbard by authorities in the Indianapolis area from this same time period indicated he may have been met with foul play,” the department said in a news release.

Recommended for you