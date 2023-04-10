Indiana Midwives not backing down

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Indiana Families For Midwifery's petition for IU Health Arnett and Franciscan Health has reached new heights. The petition has officially hit 19,047 signatures.
As News 18 has previously reported earlier this year IU Health Arnett told their Certified Nurse Midwives they would no longer have labor or delivery privilege's.
This came out of nowhere and according to the Indiana Family for Midwifery there still has not been an explanation as to why.
The organization recently reached out to the health facilities to let them know about the high number of signatures on the petition and remind them of their demands.
"I just think it's important to know that were not gonna give up. It's not were just gonna do the protest and then do the petition and then we're done. We're going to keep doing this and make sure there are midwife attended births in Lafayette not matter how it comes about. It's going to happen and we're going to ensure that it does," says Co-founder of Indiana Family's for Midwifery Sarah Gotlund.
IU Health Arnett released a statement to News 18 today saying," IU Health is honored to care for patients and their families at this most important time in their lives, and we acknowledge that our duty to provide safe, highly skilled care is a tremendous responsibility. We have heard the voices raised by concerned community members and our team, and we will continue to evaluate how to best meet the needs of our community moving forward".