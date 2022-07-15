Indiana man gets 65 years for killing 2 former co-workers

GOSHEN, Ind. (AP) — A 20-year-old man who admitted he fatally shot two former co-workers at a northern Indiana pizza shop has been sentenced to 65 years in prison.
Jose Benitez-Tilley of Goshen received two 65-year terms Thursday that will run concurrently, or at the same time. He pleaded guilty last month in Elkhart County to two counts of murder in a deal that stipulated he would receive a 65-year sentence on each count. Under Indiana law, 65 years is the maximum sentence for murder.
A count of abuse of a corpse was dismissed under the plea deal.
Benitez-Tilley acknowledged at the time of his pleas under questioning by Circuit Court Judge Michael Christofeno that he shot and killed Haley Smith, 22, and Dustin Carr, 37, in February as they were working the closing shift at a Papa John’s restaurant in Elkhart.
The bodies of Smith and Carr, who were engaged, were found Feb. 12 behind the restaurant by an employee who arrived that morning to open the restaurant.
Relatives spoke in court about the grief they experienced from the slayings.
“The sounds of my family screaming in pain and sorrow still fills my head,” said Madison Gray, Smith’s cousin. “We will never be OK, ever again.”
Benitez-Tilley's attorney, Jeffrey Majerek, has said his client could finish his sentence in less than 49 years.
Elkhart is located about 15 miles (24 kilometers) east of South Bend.