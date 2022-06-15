Indiana man dies in motorcycle crash during police pursuit

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ACTION DAY HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental
Management have called for a Air Quality Action Day on
Wednesday...June 15 for the following Indiana counties...

Bartholomew, Boone, Brown, Carroll, Delaware, Daviess, Greene,
Hamilton, Hendricks, Howard, Knox, Madison, Shelby, Tippecanoe
and Vigo.

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to
1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to
103.

* WHERE...Tippecanoe, Warren, Carroll, Parke, Vermillion,
Fountain and Montgomery Counties.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM EDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Indiana man dies in motorcycle crash during police pursuit

MARION, Ind. (AP) — A man who fled from a northeastern Indiana police officer who tried to pull over his motorcycle for speeding died after he crashed into a squad car during a police pursuit, police said.

Jeremy E. Swygart, 44, of Marion, died at the scene of Sunday night's crash in the Grant County city, Indiana State Police said Monday.

A Marion police officer had tried to pull Swygart over for speeding about 11:30 p.m. EDT Sunday when Swygart failed to stop and led the officer on a 3-minute-long pursuit, police said.

The chase ended when Swygart's motorcycle T-boned a police car that a Grant County Sheriff’s deputy was trying to get into a position at an intersection to help with the pursuit, police said.

Swygart died at the scene his crash injuries. The deputy who was in police car Swygart's motorcycle struck was not injured, police said.

State police are investigating the fatal crash at the request of the Grant County Sheriff's Department.

Marion is located about 60 miles (97 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis.