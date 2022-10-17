 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM EDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 degrees expected.

* WHERE...All of central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

&&

Indiana Lt. Gov. Crouch says she has 'mild' COVID-19 illness

  • Updated
  • 0
COVID Generic 4

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing cold-like symptoms on Monday, according to her office.

Crouch said in a Twitter post that she had “mild symptoms and will continue to work for Hoosiers from home while following all of Indiana’s COVID guidelines.”

Crouch was at her home in Evansville after testing positive with the COVID-19 virus for the first time, said her office spokesman, Ron Green.

Crouch, 70, received two initial doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in February 2021 and has since gotten a booster shot, Green said.

Crouch has been lieutenant governor since 2017 as Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s running mate in both the 2016 and 2020 elections. She previously was state auditor for three years after serving nine years as a state legislator from Evansville.

