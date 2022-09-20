Indiana lawmakers discuss taxes on student loan forgiveness

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — With President Biden forgiving up to $20,000 in student loan debt for millions of Americans, the State of Indiana is set to cash in. The Hoosier State will be one of at least three in the country to collect state and county income taxes on the debt forgiveness.
"I'll take that all day, $300 for $10,000. I think most students will too," U.S. Sen., R-Ind. Ron Alting said.
Sen. Alting says paying just over $300 in state income tax for every $10,000 of student debt forgiven is a reasonable tradeoff.
"If somebody would've come to me, working full time, and said you know what, will you pay me $300 and I'll take away $10,000 of your debt, of college debt? I don't think I could've got my check out quick enough," Sen. Alting said.
In Tippecanoe County, a resident with $10,000 of college debt forgiven would owe $451 between state and county income taxes.
U.S. Rep., D-Ind. Chris Campbell says all forms of aid should be taxed equally.
The state has not taxed PPP loans.
Campbell says given that decision, student loan forgiveness shouldn't be taxed either.
"If we're going to make a decision based on whether or not we're going to be taxing aid, I think it just needs to be evaluated," she said. "We need to not just pick and choose which aid is going to be taxed and which aid isn't going to be taxed."
Some state lawmakers have proposed making an exception for student debt forgiveness during the next session in the spring. Sen. Alting says he'll see how many tax dollars the state is projected to collect first before determining whether to support an exception.
"It's the uncertainty of not knowing how much money that we're talking about," Sen. Alting said. "Wouldn't be very responsible for me as a senator right now to take a stance on either way of that until I get the facts on how much money is the taxpayer's money we're talking about."
State Rep. Campbell says she would also support an exception if the state does not tax any other forms of federal, pandemic-related aid.
Indiana usually aligns most of its tax code with the Internal Revenue Code.
The most recent update to the IRC creates a tax exemption for all student loan debt discharged from 2021 to 2025.
State lawmakers approved Indiana's most recent tax code last year but chose not to include this exemption.