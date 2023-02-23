 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...

Tippecanoe River near Delphi.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches since
Tuesday night has brought lowland flooding to upper portions of the
Tippecanoe River and Wildcat Creek, and will bring lowland flooding
along the Wabash starting this afternoon and working downstream into
this weekend that could last into early next week along parts of the
middle and lower Wabash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

* WHEN...Until late tonight.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding of lowland areas in progress in
portions of Tippecanoe County.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 10.1 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Thursday was 10.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.2
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late
this evening.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Indiana lawmakers back defunding Kinsey sex institute

  • 0
IU Indiana University logo
By: Gordon Jackson

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana Republican lawmakers voted Wednesday to prohibit Indiana University from using any state money to support its sexual research institution after a far-right legislator unleashed disputed allegations of child exploitation by its founder and famed mid-20th century researcher Alfred Kinsey.

The Indiana House voted 53-34 to block state funding toward the Kinsey Institute that has long faced criticism from conservatives for its ongoing research and the legacy of Kinsey’s work that they blame for contributing to liberalized sexual morals, including more acceptance of homosexuality and pornography.

Alfred Kinsey, who died in 1956, produced groundbreaking sex-behavior studies in 1948 and 1953 and was portrayed by Liam Neeson in the 2004 film “Kinsey.”

Republican Rep. Lorissa Sweet claimed that some of Kinsey’s research was child exploitation as she argued for an amendment to the state budget bill against funding for the institute.

“By limiting the funding to Kinsey Institute through Indiana University’s tax dollars, we can be assured that we are not funding ongoing research committed by crimes.” Sweet said.

Democratic Rep. Matt Pierce, whose Bloomington district includes the university campus, responded that Sweet’s claims were “based on old unproven allegations of conspiracies that did not exist,” calling them “warmed-over internet memes that keep coming back.”

Pierce said the university maintained a department that ensured all research involving humans met federal laws and that the Kinsey Institute aimed to better understand human sexuality, including how to treat and prevent sexual predators and pedophiles.

An Indiana University spokesman and the institute’s director didn’t immediately comment on the vote.

Seven Republican House members joined all Democrats present in voting against Sweet’s proposal, which specifically prohibits the use of state money for expenses including the institute’s on-campus facilities, research work, utilities, office supplies and maintenance of research photographs or films.

Pierce said the institute’s funding was being exploited as a “culture war” issue and that it would simply create bookkeeping problems for the university to use sources such as outside grant funding or student tuition to support it.

The fate of the Kinsey funding prohibition might not be decided until a final version of the state budget is voted upon by lawmakers in late April.

